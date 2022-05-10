37 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 37 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 17 drug pushers and recovered 3.

2 Kg hashish and 334 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 5 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 4,300 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 15 persons and recovered 12 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.