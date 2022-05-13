UrduPoint.com

37 'criminals' Held, Contraband Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

37 'criminals' held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Police Friday arrested 37 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to a spokesperson, police teams nabbed 12 proclaimed offenders and 13 drug-pushers and recovered 25.

8-kg hashish and 86-litre liquor from them.

The police also arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 4,170 from them.

In crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested eight persons and recovered five pistols, two rifles and a number of bullets from them.

