37 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Police Saturday arrested 37 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 18 drug-pushers and recovered 0.

1-kg hashish and 3,354-litre liquor from them.

The police also held eight gamblers with stake money of Rs 4,600.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested nine persons and recovered nine pistols and a number of bullets from them.