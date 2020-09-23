37 criminals held in faisalabad

The police have arrested 37 criminals including six proclaimed offenders from the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 37 criminals including six proclaimed offenders from the district during past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said Wednesday that it arrested 17 drug traffickers and recovered 7.

37 kilograms chars and 294 liters of liquor from their possession besides nabbing 14 gamblers along with bet money of Rs.15520/-. �The police also arrested six illicit weapon holders and recovered five pistols and one dagger from their possession. Further investigation was underway.