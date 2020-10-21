UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

37 Criminals Held In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:51 PM

37 criminals held in Faisalabad

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 37 criminals including 11 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 37 criminals including 11 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the past 24 hours.

The police arrested 14 drug traffickers and recovered 5.

865 kg hashish and 125 liter liquor from their possession.

Moreover, the police arrested 12 illicit weapon holders and recovered 11 pistols, a revolver anda number of bullets from their possession during the same period.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.

Related Topics

Police Anda Same Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

DPO holds meeting, discusses issues related to mai ..

1 minute ago

US May Be Forced Into Slower, Weaker Recovery With ..

1 minute ago

UAE delegation discuss investment opportunities in ..

1 minute ago

PDM helping India to destablise Pakistan: Shehryar ..

1 minute ago

EU envoys discuss interfaith dialogue with CII cha ..

5 minutes ago

IMF Downgrades Forecast for Asia's GDP Growth to 2 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.