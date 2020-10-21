37 criminals held in Faisalabad

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 37 criminals including 11 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 37 criminals including 11 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the past 24 hours.

The police arrested 14 drug traffickers and recovered 5.

865 kg hashish and 125 liter liquor from their possession.

Moreover, the police arrested 12 illicit weapon holders and recovered 11 pistols, a revolver anda number of bullets from their possession during the same period.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.