37 criminals' including four POs held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 37 criminals' and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

Raiding teams nabbed four proclaimed offenders (POs) and 14 drug pushers and recovered 12.

8-kg hashish and 113-litre liquor from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 19 accused and recovered 15 pistols, two rifles,a gun, a kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.