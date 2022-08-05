UrduPoint.com

37 Criminals' Including Four POs Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 08:27 PM

37 criminals' including four POs held

Police have arrested 37 criminals' and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 37 criminals' and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

Raiding teams nabbed four proclaimed offenders (POs) and 14 drug pushers and recovered 12.

8-kg hashish and 113-litre liquor from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 19 accused and recovered 15 pistols, two rifles,a gun, a kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistanis to continue supporting Kashmiris strugg ..

Pakistanis to continue supporting Kashmiris struggle for freedom: Administrator

5 minutes ago
 Seminar, rally held to mark Youm-e-Istehsal

Seminar, rally held to mark Youm-e-Istehsal

5 minutes ago
 Injured Mbappe ruled out of PSG season opener

Injured Mbappe ruled out of PSG season opener

5 minutes ago
 Govt to file reference in SC against PTI leadershi ..

Govt to file reference in SC against PTI leadership: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

5 minutes ago
 Lightning strike near White House kills two people ..

Lightning strike near White House kills two people

5 minutes ago
 Stocks fall after US jobs growth surges

Stocks fall after US jobs growth surges

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.