37 criminals nabbed in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested 37 criminals, including proclaimed offenders, in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested 37 criminals, including proclaimed offenders, in the district.

According to a police spokesperson, teams held two proclaimed offenders and 12 drug pushers besides recovering 3.7kg hashish and 166 liters of liquor.

In a crackdown against illicit weapons, police arrested 10 accused and recovered seven pistols, a carbine and two klashnikovs.

The police also apprehended seven gamblers and recovered Rs 2,026 whilefour kite manufacturers were arrested and 395 kites were recoveredSeparate cases have been registered against the accused.