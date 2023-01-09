37 dead, 1700 structures damaged in over 2500 IIOJK fire incidents during 2022

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Over 2500 fire incidents took place in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the past year in which 37 people lost their lives, while nearly 1700 structures suffered damages in the Kashmir valley.

According to details shared by the Fire & Emergency Services, Kashmir, the highest number of fire incidents was reported from Srinagar in which 414 structures were damaged, while five people lost their lives.

As per district-wise break-up, Srinagar recorded 566 fire incidents from January to December 2022, in which 414 structures as well as 33 shops and 13 shopping complexes suffered damages.

Also, during the said period, in Srinagar, five people were killed and three others were left injured. In the district, 14 vehicles were damaged in the fire incidents, while 59 electric transformers were also involved in the incidents of blaze.

In District Budgam, officials said, 219 fire incidents were reported in which 112 structures were damaged apart from 10 shops and 12 shopping complexes. In the incidents of fire in the district, 6 vehicles and 15 electric transformers were also damaged.

In the district Ganderbal, 173 fire incidents were reported with one death while 85 structures, 15 shops, 3 vehicles and 10 electric transformers suffered damages.

Similarly, Islamabad witnessed 271 fire incidents in which three people lost their lives, while two others were reported injured. During the period, 219 structures were damaged apart from 44 shops, 2 shopping complexes, 4 vehicles and 12 electric transformers.

In Pulwama, 219 fire incidents were reported during the period, in which six persons lost their lives and 111 structures were damaged. Moreover, 27 shops, 3 shopping complexes, 4 vehicles and 9 electric transformers also sustained damages.

In Shopian, 94 fire incidents, the lowest in entire Kashmir, were reported in which four people lost their lives, while 77 structures, 12 shops, one vehicle and seven electric transformers were damaged.

In Kulgam, 145 incidents of fire were reported, in which nine people lost their lives while 99 structures, 16 shops, two shopping complexes, two vehicles and nine electric transformers sustained damages.

District Baramulla witnessed 406 fire incidents, four deaths and damages to 241 structures.

The Kupwara district reported 328 fire incidents, four deaths and damages to 221 structures.

The Bandipora district witnessed 163 fire incidents, resulting in one death, and damages to 120 structures.