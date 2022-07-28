UrduPoint.com

37 Food Outlets Fined

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday fined 37 food points and seven milk supply vehicles on violations of authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, under the supervision of Additional director operation Muhammad Umar Farooq, food safety teams conducted raids at 13 grocery stores, 01 dairy shops, 03 restaurants, 07 chicken shops, 03 sweets and baker shops, 02 Juice corners ,02 vermicelli production units, 03 hotels, 01 naan shop and 01 paan and ghutka shop.

The teams imposed fine of Rs 428,000 on them over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, sub-standard milk storage and ignoring previous notices.

Meanwhile, seven vehicles carrying adulterated milk were fined with Rs 42,000 during an inspection by the food safety teams in the division.

The teams got cases registered against owners of three food production units at concerned police stations.

Notices were served to 129 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and unhygienic foods.

