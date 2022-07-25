37 food points fined

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Monday imposed fine on 37 food points and seven milk carrying vehicles over violating authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, a special team conducted raids at 11 grocery stores,10 dairy shops, four restaurants, three chicken shops, three marriage halls, two sweets & bakers shops, two hotels, a milk shop and a tobacco shop and imposed fine of Rs537,000 on them for poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, sub-standard milk storage and not following previous notices.

Meanwhile, seven vehicles carrying adulterated milk were fined of Rs80,000 during an inspection by the food safety teams in the division.

The teams also got registered cases against owners of five Khoya production units in police stations concerned.

The authority discarded 415-litre adulterated milk, 300-kg khoya, and 18-kg sweets and 13-kg spices while notices were also served to 143 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.