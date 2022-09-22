UrduPoint.com

37 Free Liver Transplant Surgeries Performed Through Sehat Card

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 06:44 PM

37 free liver transplant surgeries performed through Sehat Card

As many as 37 patients with terminal illness have conducted free of charge liver transplants costing Rs.180 million through Sehat Card Plus Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 37 patients with terminal illness have conducted free of charge liver transplants costing Rs.180 million through Sehat Card Plus Program.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in order to make health insurance program more comprehensive has included free treatment of more diseases.

Chief Minister said that treatment of deadly diseases like cancer and kidney transplant had already been covered whereas now free liver transplant has also been included in the scheme and in the near future, treatment of other expensive diseases would also be included in the scheme.

Terming the Sehat Card Plus as a great gift and an imitative step of the provincial government, the chief minister said that this flagship project had been recognized and appreciated at national and international level.

The KP Health department has signed agreements with three hospitals to enlist free liver transplant.

A single procedure of liver transplant requires Rs5 million and each family is eligible to spend Rs1 million on healthcare in public and private hospitals under the programme.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family Government Million

Recent Stories

Gold rates in gold market on Thursday 22 Sep 2022

Gold rates in gold market on Thursday 22 Sep 2022

1 minute ago
 German ambassador, cultural counsellor-designate v ..

German ambassador, cultural counsellor-designate visit Sialkot Chamber of Commer ..

1 minute ago
 French Defense Minister Says Plans to Present Law ..

French Defense Minister Says Plans to Present Law to Increase Country's Military ..

3 minutes ago
 LG by- election in 4 flood-hit districts of Baloch ..

LG by- election in 4 flood-hit districts of Balochistan on Sep 27: ECP

3 minutes ago
 Viktor Medvedchuk: Putin's man in Ukraine exchange ..

Viktor Medvedchuk: Putin's man in Ukraine exchanged for prisoners

3 minutes ago
 Frenchman rewarded for lifetime of research into n ..

Frenchman rewarded for lifetime of research into narcolepsy

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.