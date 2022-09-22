37 free liver transplant surgeries performed through Sehat Card

As many as 37 patients with terminal illness have conducted free of charge liver transplants costing Rs.180 million through Sehat Card Plus Program

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in order to make health insurance program more comprehensive has included free treatment of more diseases.

Chief Minister said that treatment of deadly diseases like cancer and kidney transplant had already been covered whereas now free liver transplant has also been included in the scheme and in the near future, treatment of other expensive diseases would also be included in the scheme.

Terming the Sehat Card Plus as a great gift and an imitative step of the provincial government, the chief minister said that this flagship project had been recognized and appreciated at national and international level.

The KP Health department has signed agreements with three hospitals to enlist free liver transplant.

A single procedure of liver transplant requires Rs5 million and each family is eligible to spend Rs1 million on healthcare in public and private hospitals under the programme.