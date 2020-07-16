37 fresh positive COVID-19 cases, raising tally to 1808 in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 16 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir continued facing the rapid novel coronavirus spread after 37 more fresh cases, tested positive during last 24 hours raising tally to 1808 in the State on Thursday.

At the same time, 1077 patients out of total1808 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, had been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across AJK so far, State health authorities told media Thursday night.

These include 16 more patients discharged after complete recovery in the state-controlled health facilities across AJK today.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 37 new cases in AJK – which include 05 in Muzaffarabaed, 02 in Kotli, 03 in Mirpur, 19 in Bhimbher and one each in Neelam and Jhelum valley, 04 in Poonch and 03 in Bagh districts.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 46 lives across AJK include 17 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Kotli district, 05 in Mirpur.

05 in Bagh, 03 in Rawalakot, 08 in Bhimbher and 02 in Palandri district.

Among a total of 664 patients tested positive, 606 housed in various home isolation outside their respective districts and rest of 79 patients were admitted in various state-run hospitals in different parts of AJK.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 21508 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 21456 had been received with a total of 1808 positive cases across the State so far, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Thursday a total of 18892persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases were being awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of AJK.