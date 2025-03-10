37 gamblers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The district police on Monday arrested 37 gamblers during last 24 hours.

Police spokesman said that D-Type Colony,Ghulam Muhammad Abad,Peoples’ Colony,Dijkot and Saddar police have conducted raids in their respective areas and nabbed 37 people including Nazeer,Rayyan,Faisal,Abbas etc.

Police recovered bet money,mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.