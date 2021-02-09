37 held, drugs & weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Police Tuesday arrested 37 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to a spokesperson, police teams nabbed nine drug-pushers and recovered 1.15-kg hashish and 207 litre liquor from them.

The police also held two gamblers with stake money of Rs 3,620.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested eight persons and recovered eight pistols and a rifle from them during the same period.

Meanwhile, the police also held 18 kite sellers and seized kites and string rolls from them.