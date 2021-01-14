UrduPoint.com
37 Held, Narcotics, Weapons Seized

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

37 held, narcotics, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 37 criminals, including three proclaimed offenders, in the district on Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson, teams held three proclaimed offenders and five drug pushers besides recovering 0.4 kg hashish and 108 liters of liquor.

The police also arrested 14 gamblers with stake money Rs 52,640.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested six accused and recovered four pistols, two Kalashnikovs and several rounds.

Meanwhile, the police, in crackdown against kite sellers, conducted raids in differentareas and arrested nine accused besides recovering 18,177 kites and 127 string rolls.

