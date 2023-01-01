UrduPoint.com

37 Injured, 20 Accused Arrested In Firing On New Year

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 09:10 PM

37 injured, 20 accused arrested in firing on New Year

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :At least thirty-seven people were injured in firing on the occasion of New Year, twenty accused including 2 police officers were arrested on Sunday in various areas in Karachi.

According to a private media report, on the occasion of New Year, 37 people were injured due to firing in different areas of Karachi, while 20 accused including 2 police officers were arrested.

According to Police officials at least thirty civilians including children and women were injured as a result of aerial firing in different areas of Karachi last night on the occasion of the beginning of the New Year.

Among those injured in aerial firing, 18 injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital, 8 were shifted to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Accident Emergency & Trauma Center while 10 were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Karachi Police Spokesman Adil Rasheed said that a total of 20 suspects including two police personnel were arrested from across the city involved in aerial firing and cases were registered against them.

