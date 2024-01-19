37 Investigators Get Over Rs 2m As Investigations Expenses
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) SSP Investigations Multan Rana Muhammad Ashraf on Friday distributed cheques worth over Rs 2 million among 37 investigating officers as expenses incurred on investigations.
A police spokesman said in a statement that the SSP investigations instructed investigators on the occasion to perform their duty honestly, with dedication and a professional approach.
Investigators should conduct investigations on merit and provide relief to people by completing investigations and submitting Challan in the courts on time.
Rana Ashraf said that investigators were being paid expenses on time to avoid any chance of hindrance in the process of investigations.
