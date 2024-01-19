Open Menu

37 Investigators Get Over Rs 2m As Investigations Expenses

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

37 investigators get over Rs 2m as investigations expenses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) SSP Investigations Multan Rana Muhammad Ashraf on Friday distributed cheques worth over Rs 2 million among 37 investigating officers as expenses incurred on investigations.

A police spokesman said in a statement that the SSP investigations instructed investigators on the occasion to perform their duty honestly, with dedication and a professional approach.

Investigators should conduct investigations on merit and provide relief to people by completing investigations and submitting Challan in the courts on time.

Rana Ashraf said that investigators were being paid expenses on time to avoid any chance of hindrance in the process of investigations.

Related Topics

Multan Police Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

2 minutes ago
 Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

30 minutes ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

45 minutes ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

58 minutes ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

1 hour ago
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

3 hours ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

3 hours ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

4 hours ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 90 in vain as New Zeala ..

Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 90 in vain as New Zealand beat Pakistan by seven wick ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan