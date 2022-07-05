3.7 Kanal state land retrieved from land grabbers

District administration have retrieved three kanal and seven Marla state land valuing Rs millions from land grabbers during the an operation against illegal occupants on Tuesday

In line with special directives of Lahore Highcourt Multan Bench, a team of district administration launched an operation at Chak No 15/8-BR and retrieved the state land.

The team also demolished 14 illegal commercial constructions from the grabbed land. The state land was occupied by two groups of land grabbers from last many years.

The grabbers put resistance to the team and refused to vacate the land against the orders to Lahore High-court Multan Bench.