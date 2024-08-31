Open Menu

3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolted Chitral

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM

3.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Chitral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) An Earthquake on Saturday jolted the Chitral District and surrounding areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa.

According to the seismological center, the earthquake measured as a magnitude of 3.7 and a depth of 22 kilometers, reported a private news channel.

No loss of life or property was reported as a result of the earthquake.

Related Topics

Earthquake Chitral

Recent Stories

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

13 minutes ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

23 minutes ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

31 minutes ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

4 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

17 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

17 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

17 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

17 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan