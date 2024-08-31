3.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Chitral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) An Earthquake on Saturday jolted the Chitral District and surrounding areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa.

According to the seismological center, the earthquake measured as a magnitude of 3.7 and a depth of 22 kilometers, reported a private news channel.

No loss of life or property was reported as a result of the earthquake.