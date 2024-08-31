3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolted Chitral
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) An Earthquake on Saturday jolted the Chitral District and surrounding areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa.
According to the seismological center, the earthquake measured as a magnitude of 3.7 and a depth of 22 kilometers, reported a private news channel.
No loss of life or property was reported as a result of the earthquake.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Renovation of Jinnah Convention Center nears completion ahead of SCO meeting2 minutes ago
-
Registration process for Himmat card under way in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 90 kg drugs in different operations12 minutes ago
-
'Cyclone takes a westward turn, no immediate threat to Sindh: Chief Meteorologist22 minutes ago
-
ICT Police impose section 144 to curb political gatherings22 minutes ago
-
MPA distributes Rs. 1m each to victims of roof collapse22 minutes ago
-
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington31 minutes ago
-
Senior PPP leader meets Punjab governor, discusses political matters32 minutes ago
-
Training, mentoring session at Sialkot University32 minutes ago
-
AMC/LGH Nursing College achieves 100pc results in 3rd professional annual exams32 minutes ago
-
Success of incumbent govt crucial for country's stability: governor42 minutes ago
-
Sialkot AC plants saplings under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign52 minutes ago