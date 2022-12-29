37-member NUML delegation visits Parliament House

(@FahadShabbir)

A 37-member delegation of students and teachers of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), on Thursday, visited the Parliament House.

High-ranking officials of the Parliament House welcomed the delegation.

The delegation also visited the Senate Museum, which traces the evolution, history and reorganization of the upper House of the Parliament. Delegation evinced a keen interest in the artifacts, murals, dioramas, exhibits, historical documents and above all the statues and photographs of the country's leading politicians.

The delegation was apprised about the role of the Upper House for the promotion of national harmony among the Federal units.

The delegation thanked the Senate authorities for the awareness and their reception at the Parliament House.