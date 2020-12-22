UrduPoint.com
37 More Patients Test Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:10 PM

37 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

As many as 37 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 during last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases to 8750 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 37 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 during last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases to 8750 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday.

According to health authorities, 8750 people out of the total 97,445 tested so far were diagnosed COVID-19 in the district, and of them 7541 were fully recovered while 172 had lost their lives since outbreak of the contagion in March 2020. Out of 880 active COVID-19 patients, 29 were admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jasmhoro, while rest of them were isolated at their homes, officials said. The focal person Dr. Aftab Phul said on Tuesday that 12 patients were admitted in ICU, 06 in HDU and 06 in isolation ward of LU hospital Hyderabad while five patients in ICU of Jamshoro hospital.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also extended the smart lock down for ten more days in 10 hotspot areas of district Hyderabad from December 19 to December 28 and all notified areas were sealed. The DC also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures to curb the contagion as prevention was the only way to contain it from spreading further.Local administration has already launched awareness campaign in different areas through announcements made through loudspeakers for adopting preventive measures to contain COVID-19 spread.

