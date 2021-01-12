UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

37 More Patients Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

37 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 37 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active coronavirus cases to 980 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday.

According to health authorities, 9400 people out of more than 106922 tests so far conducted in the district, of them 9000 were fully recovered while 208 had lost their lives since outbreak of the contagion in March 2020.

Out of 980 active COVID-19 patients, 37 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro, while 856 are isolated at their homes, officials said and added that 8 percent positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases was recorded in Hyderabad district.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the contagion for spreading further as prevention was the only way to contain it.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Jamshoro March 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold trilater ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University professor receives US patent

11 minutes ago

Outcomes of PCB Cricket Committee meeting

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

18 minutes ago

Efforts to bring COVID-19 to Pakistan are underway ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.