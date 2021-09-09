UrduPoint.com

37 More Test Positive For Corona In Balochistan

37 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :At least 37 new corona cases Thursday reported taking the tally to 31,565 in Balochistan.

According to media coordinator for health Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,058,866 people have been screened for the virus so far.

As many as 30,880 corona patients have been recovered while 342 deaths have been reported due to the viral infection in the province.

