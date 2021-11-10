UrduPoint.com

37 More Tested Dengue Positive In Last 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

37 more tested dengue positive in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :District Coordinator for Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr. Sajjad Mehmood on Wednesday said around 37 more people were diagnosed dengue positive in last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 3050.

Dr.

Sajjad said ten cases were reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area among,14 from Potohar town, four from Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi and one each reported from Murree and Taxila.

He said so far 2148 patients were reported from Rawalpindi district.

Dr Sajjad said with dropping mercury number of dengue reported cases were declining daily and hoped that the disease spread would end bymid-November.

Related Topics

Dengue Murree Rawalpindi Taxila From

Recent Stories

UAE sends urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone

UAE sends urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone

1 minute ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ministers of Energy and Federal ..

RAK Ruler receives Ministers of Energy and Federal Supreme Council Affairs

1 minute ago
 Tarin's efforts to improve the tax system commenda ..

Tarin's efforts to improve the tax system commendable: Mian Zahid Hussain

5 minutes ago
 PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EV ..

PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EVMs, electoral reforms

7 minutes ago
 Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Tren ..

Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Trendy Flagship and Camera King sm ..

15 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health adopts global traceability stan ..

Ministry of Health adopts global traceability standards in health products

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.