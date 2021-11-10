37 more tested dengue positive in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :District Coordinator for Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr. Sajjad Mehmood on Wednesday said around 37 more people were diagnosed dengue positive in last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 3050.

Dr.

Sajjad said ten cases were reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area among,14 from Potohar town, four from Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi and one each reported from Murree and Taxila.

He said so far 2148 patients were reported from Rawalpindi district.

Dr Sajjad said with dropping mercury number of dengue reported cases were declining daily and hoped that the disease spread would end bymid-November.