37 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Sat 21st August 2021 | 09:58 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :About 37 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30882 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator of provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 999325 people were screened for the virus till August 21 out of which 37 more were reported positive.

As many as 29988 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 335 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

