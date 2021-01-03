UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

37 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:44 AM

37 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

About 37 new coronavirus cases were surfaced in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 181218 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :About 37 new coronavirus cases were surfaced in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 181218 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 457506 people were screened for the virus till January 2 out of which 37 more were reported positive.

As many as 17760 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 185 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan January Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Peshawar High Court imposes major penalty against ..

2 minutes ago

Leverkusen miss chance to top Bundesliga

2 minutes ago

Police break up New Year's Eve rave near Barcelona ..

2 minutes ago

Man dies of electrocution in Tando Adam

7 minutes ago

Mourinho slams Spurs stars for flouting coronaviru ..

7 minutes ago

Al Shamsi praises success of security plan for 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.