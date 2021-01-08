37 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

About 37 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan, the number of total confirmed patients surged to 18351 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :About 37 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan, the number of total confirmed patients surged to 18351 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 468759 people were screened for the virus till Jan 8 out of which 37 more were reported positive.

As many as 17898 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 187 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.