UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

37 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:13 PM

37 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

About 37 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan, the number of total confirmed patients surged to 18351 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :About 37 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan, the number of total confirmed patients surged to 18351 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 468759 people were screened for the virus till Jan 8 out of which 37 more were reported positive.

As many as 17898 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 187 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Robbers loot 37-tola gold ornaments, Rs 600,000 fr ..

3 minutes ago

Govt stands with bereaved families of slain miners ..

3 minutes ago

Lockdown-shy Sweden passes pandemic law

3 minutes ago

Two real brothers killed in road mishap

6 minutes ago

Migrant Channel crossings quadruple in 2020: Franc ..

6 minutes ago

Norway unveils new climate measures

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.