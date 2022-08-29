37 NADRA registration facilitation centres functional in 7 merged KP districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 37 National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) registration and citizen facilitation centres are operation in the newly merged districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa besides seven mobile registration vans each in all seven districts.

Sharing details of the said centres, official sources told that these centres were working in Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

A total of 268 employees were working in the said felicitation centres. Out of total, 44 were female employees to facilitate the women.