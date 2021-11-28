UrduPoint.com

37 New Cases Of Corona Detected, No Death Reported

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Fortunately no death was reported due to coronavirus on Sunday, however, 37 new cases emerged when 3,081 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday.

Shah said that fortunately no death was reported on Sunday. He added that till last Saturday the number death and was 7,621.

He said that 3,081 samples were tested which detected 37 cases that constituted 1.2 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 6,715,336 tests have been conducted against which 474,217 cases were diagnosed, of them 97 percent or 460,218 patients have recovered, including 29 overnight.

The CM said that currently 6,378 patients were under treatment, of them 6,162 were in home isolation, 14 at isolation centers and 202 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 197 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 37 new cases, 35 have been detected from Karachi, including 24 from East, 4 Central and South each, 2 Korangi and 1 Malir. Hyderabad and Kashmore have 1 each.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 23,935,812 vaccinations have been administered up to November 26, and said that during the last 24 hours 74,143 vaccines were inoculated - in total 24,009,955 vaccines have administered which constituted 44.67 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The Chief Minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

