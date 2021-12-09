37 new dengue cases reported from Punjab

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Thursday said that during the last 24 hours, 35 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province out of which 28 confirmed cases reported from Lahore.

In a press statement issued here, he explained that three dengue patients were reported from Gujranwala, two from Sheikhupura and Rawalpindi and one from Muzafargarh and Pakpatan.

He said that so far this year, 156 deaths due to dengue fever have been reported from all over Punjab. In last 24 hours one deaths have been reported all over the province.

He said that 25,871 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province while 18,288 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Lahore and a total of 360 patients undergoing treatment across Punjab out of which 282 patients were in Lahore hospitals while 78 patients were under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, 369,493 indoor locations and 83,095 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 170 locations.

In Lahore 43,069 indoor places and 7,230 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 136 positive containers were destroyed.

