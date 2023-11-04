37 new vehicles provided to PHP Faisalabad

As many as 37 new vehicles were provided to Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police Faisalabad Regio

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) As many as 37 new vehicles were provided to Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police Faisalabad Region.

A spokesman for PHP police said here on Saturday that 50 new vehicles were distributed among the PHP police across the province to improve performance of patrolling police.

Out of these, 37 vehicles were provided to Faisalabad region, he said and added that these vehicles would help to increase patrolling for arresting maximum crimes on the roads.