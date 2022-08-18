UrduPoint.com

37 NRCs Operational In KP Merged Districts: Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 10:45 PM

37 NRCs operational in KP merged districts: Interior Minister

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said on Thursday that a total of 37 NADRA Registration Centers' (NRCs) Citizen Facilitation Centers (CFCs) were operational in newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said on Thursday that a total of 37 NADRA Registration Centers' (NRCs) Citizen Facilitation Centers (CFCs) were operational in newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a written reply to the question of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed in Senate, he said a total of 268 employees were working in NRCs/CFCs of newly merged Districts including 224 male and 44 female employees.

Some seven mobile Registration Vans (MRVs) were attached with newly Merged Districts.

One Mobile Registration Van (MRV) was allocated for each district to facilitate people.

Related Topics

Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Interior Minister Mobile Male Van

Recent Stories

Minister reviews ongoing development schemes

Minister reviews ongoing development schemes

51 seconds ago
 Orban Says Ukraine's Crisis Will Weaken EU, But Be ..

Orban Says Ukraine's Crisis Will Weaken EU, But Benefit Russia, China, US Oil Gi ..

52 seconds ago
 Imran confusing people by distorting facts, playin ..

Imran confusing people by distorting facts, playing mind games: Prime Minister

54 seconds ago
 UN Says No Plans at This Stage for Guterres to Vis ..

UN Says No Plans at This Stage for Guterres to Visit Russia

59 seconds ago
 Germany Cuts VAT on Gas From 19 to 7% to Support C ..

Germany Cuts VAT on Gas From 19 to 7% to Support Consumers - Chancellor

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister appreciates overseas Pakistanis

Chief Minister appreciates overseas Pakistanis

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.