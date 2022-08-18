37 NRCs operational in KP merged districts: Interior Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said on Thursday that a total of 37 NADRA Registration Centers' (NRCs) Citizen Facilitation Centers (CFCs) were operational in newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a written reply to the question of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed in Senate, he said a total of 268 employees were working in NRCs/CFCs of newly merged Districts including 224 male and 44 female employees.

Some seven mobile Registration Vans (MRVs) were attached with newly Merged Districts.

One Mobile Registration Van (MRV) was allocated for each district to facilitate people.