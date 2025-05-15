37 officers promoted to inspector rank in Punjab Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A rank-pinning ceremony was held at the Central Police Office on Thursday where 37 officers were formally promoted to the rank of inspector.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar conferred inspector ranks on 37 officers — 30 from Rawalpindi, five from Sahiwal and two from Sargodha — during a ceremony attended by their families, according to a Punjab Police spokesperson.

IG Usman extended his congratulations to the newly promoted officers and their families, emphasizing the importance of professionalism and teamwork in addressing the challenges of terrorism, extremism and crime.

He said that training courses for further promotions from sub-inspector to inspector have commenced and a promotion board was scheduled for the first week of September.

Usman Anwar also announced plans for promotions to 30 SP-rank and over 70 DSP-rank positions. An additional 400 inspector-level seats will also be made available, he added.

Dr Usman said that new specialized units, including Cyber Crime and Punjab Tourism Police, were being established to improve policing in the province.

He urged officers and personnel to maintain updated Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) and service records, reiterating that the department aims to complete 5,000 promotions this year.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Headquarters Dr Muhammad Abid, DIG Establishment-II Liaqat Ali Malik and AIG Discipline attended the ceremony.