37 Officers Promoted To Inspector Rank In Punjab Police
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 11:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A rank-pinning ceremony was held at the Central Police Office on Thursday where 37 officers were formally promoted to the rank of inspector.
Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar conferred inspector ranks on 37 officers — 30 from Rawalpindi, five from Sahiwal and two from Sargodha — during a ceremony attended by their families, according to a Punjab Police spokesperson.
IG Usman extended his congratulations to the newly promoted officers and their families, emphasizing the importance of professionalism and teamwork in addressing the challenges of terrorism, extremism and crime.
He said that training courses for further promotions from sub-inspector to inspector have commenced and a promotion board was scheduled for the first week of September.
Usman Anwar also announced plans for promotions to 30 SP-rank and over 70 DSP-rank positions. An additional 400 inspector-level seats will also be made available, he added.
Dr Usman said that new specialized units, including Cyber Crime and Punjab Tourism Police, were being established to improve policing in the province.
He urged officers and personnel to maintain updated Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) and service records, reiterating that the department aims to complete 5,000 promotions this year.
Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Headquarters Dr Muhammad Abid, DIG Establishment-II Liaqat Ali Malik and AIG Discipline attended the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
37 officers promoted to inspector rank in Punjab Police4 minutes ago
-
PM's adviser urges political parties to forge 'charter of economy' 'national unity14 minutes ago
-
AJK govt allocates Rs. 1 bln relief fund for AJK victims of Indian aggression: Minister24 minutes ago
-
Rally organized to express solidarity with armed forces24 minutes ago
-
No peace, development possible without durable, honourable, just solution to Kashmir dispute: G A Gu ..1 hour ago
-
FIA orders crackdown on human trafficking11 hours ago
-
CM Bugti pays rich tribute to Pakistani forces for breaking enemy’s arrogance11 hours ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid condemns Quetta Blast, calls for immediate action against perpetrators11 hours ago
-
Pakistani, Kashmiri diaspora celebrates befitting response to India’s aggression11 hours ago
-
Asif urges Indian leadership to work for regional peace, avoid conflicts11 hours ago
-
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors11 hours ago
-
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer11 hours ago