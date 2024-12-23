Open Menu

37 People Hurt As Bus Overturns

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Thirty seven people including women and children sustained multiple

injuries after a bus overturned at Lahore road, some 4 kilometers away

from here on Monday.

According to police, the bus carrying a marriage party was returning

to Chak No. 457/EB from Sialkot when its driver lost control over the

steering due to dozing. Resultantly, the bus overturned which caused

multiple injuries to the people on board.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ)

Hospital for medical treatment.

The injured were identified as Alia Bibi, Fareeha Shariq, Atiya Bibi,

Farzana Bibi, Maqsood Ahmed, Adnan, Khurram Bibi, Hadiya Bibi,

Suraiya Bibi, Muhammad Ameen, Muhammad Alam, Rameen Bibi,

Hina, Faizan, Fajar Ali, Samina Bibi, Muhammad Hanif, Hira Bibi,

Muhammad Deen, Muhammad Aleem, Abid Ali, Kinza Fatima, Ali Raza,

Fayaz Ahmed, Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Faisal, Naheed Bibi, Basharat Ali,

Muhammad Basharat, Zohan Ali, Saima Bibi, Farhan Ali, Samiullah,

Abu Bakar and Muhammad Bilal.

The condition of four of the injured was stated to be critical.

