37 People Shifted To Shelter Home

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

37 people shifted to shelter home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration has shifted 37 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service, during the last 12 hours here.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that 18 persons were picked from Chowk Clock Tower, six from Daewoo Road, five from Jail Road, as many from Sargodha Road and three from Millat Chowk and were shifted to shelter home.

He said that the shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities to spend night at shelter home but they were also served with the evening meal.

He said that three vehicles of Faisalabad Urban Transport Society (FUTS) were providing free pick and drop facility to such people who spend their nights on footpaths, green-belts or other open area.

