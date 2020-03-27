37 pilgrimages returning from Iran tested negative

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :About 37 Iranian pilgrimages who had been quarantined in DG Khan for 14 days, arrived here Friday.

DC Amir Khtak received them along with Assistant Commissioners including Abida Farid, Shehzad Mehbood and Mubeen Ahsan at Sher Shah toll plaza.

All of them were declared negative in corona virus test, after spending fixed time period at the quarantine center.

About 25 pilgrimages belonged to Multan, 10 from Shujabad tehsil and two are resident of Jalapur Pirwala. They were safely sent back to their homes, said a district government official.