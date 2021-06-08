UrduPoint.com
37 Profiteers Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

37 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates imposed fine on 37 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various parts of the district on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that price control magistrates inspected 911 shops in 50 marketsand bazaars to check prices of various daily use items and found 37 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering and imposed a fine of Rs 41,000 on them.

