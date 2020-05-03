37 profiteers fined

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Price control magistrates have imposed fine on 37 profiteers in Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said here on Sunday that price control magistrate inspected 1187 shops and stalls in various markets and bazaars across the district and found 37 shopkeepers involved in profiteering by selling daily use items including on excessive rates.

Therefore, the price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.39,000/- on them and warned to send them behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

He said that a comprehensive strategy is being followed to eliminate male trend of profiteering and artificial price hike and no one would be allowed to violate price control act especially during