37 rural revenue centers made functional in Kot Addu, says DC

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said on Friday that more than 37 rural revenue centers have been made functional in Tehsill Kot Adu to resolve revenue related matters of the people at their door step.

DC made these observations after giving briefings about the revenue centers to Chief Minister Punjab Coordinator for Child protection Rana Muhammad Raza and talking to APP.

DC along with Rana Muhammad Raza also visited RHC Ibrahimabad, Wijhali, RHC Noon Pur and others to check the provision of basic health facilities. They both checked the attendance of staff and directed that all hospitals and RHCs should provide all available facilities to the patients.

Musa Raza told APP that rural revenue centers were being set up at Mauza level and added that remaining would also get the facility soon to enable them get 'Fard Milkiyat' and get other revenue related matters resolved at door step.

Punjab Child Protection Coordinator also told APP that government was utilizing all resources to provide all basic facilities to the people at their door step by stretching infrastructure and services to far flung rural areas as per vision of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that health card facility launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan would revolutionize health sector service delivery.

He said that necessary reforms have been made in revenue department for the provision of best revenue related facilities to mass.

He said that Punjab government was working on war footing to improve infrastructure.

He maintained that with the allocation of huge funds constructions of roads, Establishment of new sports grounds were underway which will be completed soon.

The DC Syed Mosa Raza concluded that PTI government was much committed to resolve the basic issues of masses on their doorsteps.