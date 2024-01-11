Open Menu

37 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 08:12 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) District administration arrested 37 shopkeepers and registered FIRs against three others for selling commodities at high rates during the ongoing month.

In line with special directives of Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak, the district government under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu launched a special crackdown against profiteers across the district.

During separate raids, price lists of various shops were checked and 37 shopkeepers were arrested while three were booked over profiteering.

The price control magistrates of the district imposed a fine of Rs 607,500 on 161 shopkeepers and issued a warning to 48 for not displaying price lists at the shops.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu said that strict action was being taken against profiteers to ensure the availability of commodities at controlled rates.

