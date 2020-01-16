37 shopkeepers fined for overpricing, hoarding in Bahawalpur

Price control magistrates on Thursday collected fine of Rs 53,800 from 37 shopkeepers for overpricing and hoarding in the Bahwalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates on Thursday collected fine of Rs 53,800 from 37 shopkeepers for overpricing and hoarding in the Bahwalpur district.

The district administration continued their crackdown against profiteers and hoarders in order to secure the rights of consumers and control price hike under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The magistrates visited 158 shops and markets on Thursday, and found 37 of them involved in overpricing and hoarding and imposed fine on them.