37 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.67,000 on 37 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Thursday that price control magistrates inspected 939 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 37 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.67,000 on them and warned that the profiteers would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.