37 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.64,500 on 37 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.64,500 on 37 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Friday that price control magistrates inspected 897 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 37 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.64,500 on shopkeepers and warned the profiteers that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.