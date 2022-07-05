37 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The district price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 117,000 on retailers over selling edible items at exorbitant rates in various markets and bazaars on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The district price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 117,000 on retailers over selling edible items at exorbitant rates in various markets and bazaars on Tuesday.

The price inspection teams conducted 789 inspections and checked prices of wheat flour, chicken, meat, pulses, naan-roti, fruits and vegetables and imposed fine on 37 shopkeepers.