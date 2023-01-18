37 shopkeepers fined over profiteering in Faisalabad

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 203,000 fine on 37 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 203,000 fine on 37 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Wednesday that the magistrates after receiving 29 complaints against overcharging and overcharging on Qeemat App checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

The magistrates imposed fine on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also sealed four shops in addition to getting cases registered against three other shopkeepers over violation of the price control act while further action against them was under progress, he added.