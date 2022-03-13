37 shopkeepers fines for violating plastic bags ban in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The Plastic Bags Ban Enforcement team on Friday imposed fines of Rs 50,000 on 37 shops or outlets near Simly Dam Road, Bhara Kahu for flouting the restriction.

The team comprising Ministry of Climate Change, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration jointly inspected various shops to check compliance of the ban, an official of the team told APP while highlighting the enforcement efforts.

He said that during the inspection, the team confiscated approximately 60 kilograms of plastic bags.

He urged the public to shun the use of polythene or plastic bags as it was highly injurious to human and animal health.

It was also the main cause of choked drains and urban flooding in the mega cities of the country, he added.

According to the WWF study, every human was consuming around 25 micrograms of plastics equal to the size of a credit card. The main reason was excessive use of polythene packaging for eatable that used to dissolve in food items after a specific time due to reaction with the synthetic material.

Plastic was causing serious health complications leading to deadly diseases and even deaths and also serious environmental pollution due to non-degradable nature, the study warned.

