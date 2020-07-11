37 shops sealed: 136 vehicles impounded over SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The City district administration, during an inspection operation in the provincial capital on Saturday, sealed 37 shops, impounded 136 commercial and private vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 54,000 on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus

A spokesperson for the city district administration said that violation of SOPs would not be tolerated and all shops and markets violating the orders in this regard would be sealed. He said the district administration's inspection teams were present in the field to take action against violators. He mentioned that a total of 1,378 shops andpublic transport vehicles were checked during the inspection and found 173 violationsof SOPs. Warnings were also issued to other violators.