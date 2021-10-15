37 shops sealed, five shopkeepers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed 37 shops and arrested five shopkeepers over violations of lockdown during a crackdown launched across the district here on Friday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood alongwith police launched a crackdown against violators of lockdown instructions.

The officer sealed 37 shops and got registered FIRs against the violators during separate raids at different markets while five shopkeepers were also arrested on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC Khawaja Umair Mahmood said that no one would be allowed to violate instructions of NCOC regarding coronavirus. He said that the violators would be treated with iron hands. He urged traders to cooperate with the district administration for implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure.