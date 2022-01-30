UrduPoint.com

37 Shops Sealed For Hoarding, Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 06:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Price Control Magistrates sealed 37 shops and imposed fine on shopkeepers in a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers across the division during the last week.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Sunday that prices magistrates visited 10,203 markets and bazaars during the last week, took action against 660 profiteers and registered 7 FIRs.

He said that last week, price control magistrates carried out 930 inspections of sugar sale pointsand sealed five points and imposed fine of Rs 180,500 on shopkeepers for selling sugar at highrates.

