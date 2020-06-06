37 shops sealed over SOPs violations in Dera

UrduPoint.com
Assistant Commissioner Dera Muhammad Mohsin Salahuddin visited various bazaars,circular road and reviewed the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government to ensure safety to the general public

During his visit, a total of 37 shops were sealed as a result of non-implementation of SOPs. Full implementation of precautionary measures should be ensured otherwise strict action will be taken against the violators, Assistant Commissioner Dera Muhammad Mohsin Salahuddin said.

According to details, in the light of the orders of the provincial government, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair, Assistant Commissioner Dera Muhammad Mohsin Salahuddin directed the city to review the implementation of SOPs issued in this regard.

He inspected the bazaars and shops on Circular Road and sealed 37 shops as a result of not taking precautionary measures.

He warned that all precautionary measures issued by the government, especially the use of masks and maintaining social distance, should be fully implemented or else strict action would be taken against the violators.

He said that the only cure for coronavirus was to take precautionary measures so that as a responsible citizen these measures should be fully implemented. Later, the Assistant Commissioner also visited various petrol pumps where he also reviewed the gauge and price list of petrol including implementation of the SOPs.

